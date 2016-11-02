版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Spectranetics files for FDA approval of Stellarex drug-coated balloon

Nov 2 Spectranetics Corp

* Spectranetics corp - preparing for our launch into united states market, which we anticipate in second half of 2017

* Spectranetics files PMA application for FDA approval of the stellarex drug-coated balloon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐