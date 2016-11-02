版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Q3 loss per share $0.01

Nov 2 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos Dorados holdings inc - qtrly systemwide comparable sales rose 15.6% year-over-year, or 11.8% excluding venezuela.

* Arcos Dorados reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $775.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐