BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust posts Q3 adjusted FFO of $0.27/share

Nov 2 Physicians Realty Trust:

* Physicians realty trust reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.27

* Says reported Q3 2016 total revenue of $70.0 million, up 101% year-over-year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $66.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company has increased its acquisition guidance from previous level of $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: