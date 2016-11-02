版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Mesa Labs Q2 adj non-GAAP EPS $0.92 excluding items

Nov 2 Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to $24.41 million

* Mesa labs reports record second quarter revenues and adjusted net income

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.92 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐