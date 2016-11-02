版本:
BRIEF-Payment Data Systems announces share repurchase program

Nov 2 Payment Data Systems Inc

* Payment data systems inc says has authorized repurchase of up to $1 million of company's common stock

* Payment data systems announces share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

