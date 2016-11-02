版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals names Scott Storer as CFO

Nov 2 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says Storer is expected to begin at Momenta on november 28, 2016 and will replace Momenta's current CFO Rick Shea

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals appoints Scott M. Storer as senior vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐