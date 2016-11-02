BRIEF-O2micro International Q3 revenue $14.4 million

Nov 2 O2Micro International Ltd

* O2Micro International Ltd - expects revenue to be up approximately 2-8 percent sequentially in Q4 of fiscal year 2016.

* O2Micro International Ltd qtrly non-gaap net income per fully diluted ads of 0.07

* O2Micro International Ltd qtrly gaap net income per fully diluted ads of $0.05

* O2Micro reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $14.4 million