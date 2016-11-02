BRIEF-Momenta and Mylan initiate early-stage study for proposed biosimilar of Orencia

Nov 2 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Mylan nv - momenta has achieved milestone necessary to earn a $25 million payment from mylan.

* Mylan nv - companies plan to report top-line data from study by end of 2017.

* Momenta and mylan initiate phase 1 clinical trial for m834, a proposed biosimilar of orencia (abatacept)