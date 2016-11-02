BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.26

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says company appoints Scott M. Storer as SVP and CFO
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says initiates phase 1 trial for m834, biosimilar orencia
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says Momenta reiterated its non-gaap operating expense guidance of approximately $40 - $45 million for Q4 of 2016
* Momenta Pharm -under collaboration with Baxalta, co expects to recognize collaborative revenues of about $3.7 million per quarter for next 3 quarters
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.26
* Q3 revenue $29.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.