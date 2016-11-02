版本:
BRIEF-Lightbridge and Areva reach key deal terms on metallic nuclear fuel JV

Nov 2 Areva Sa

* Areva - co, Lightbridge signed a term sheet for joint venture on october 31, 2016

* Areva - co, Lightbridge expect to formalize joint venture in coming months

* Lightbridge and areva reach agreement on key terms for joint venture to develop and commercialize innovative metallic nuclear fuel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

