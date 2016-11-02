版本:
BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock reports Q3 EPS $0.08

Nov 2 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

* Great lakes dredge & dock corp - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.08

* Great lakes reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $198.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

