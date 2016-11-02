BRIEF-Tower International adj shr $0.90; signs deals to sell remaining China businesses

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Tower International Inc
* Tower international inc - agreements have been reached to sell company's remaining businesses in china
* Tower international inc - cash proceeds after taxes are expected to be about $25 million from deal
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $466.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tower international reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $457 million
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $3.30
* Sees fy revenue $1.915 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.