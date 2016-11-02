BRIEF-Tecogen to acquire American DG Energy

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Tecogen Inc
* Tecogen to acquire American DG Energy
* Each share of american dg common stock will be exchanged for 0.092 shares of tecogen common stock
* Combined company will retain tecogen inc. Name and be led by co-chief executive officers john hatsopoulos and benjamin locke
* Tecogen - combined companies expect to benefit from about $1 million of general and administrative cash savings as duplicative functions are eliminated
* Tecogen - co's shareholders expected to own about 81% and american dg shareholders expected to beneficially own about 19% of combined company
* Stock-For-Stock transaction is intended to be structured such that it is tax-free to shareholders
* "there are no lock-up agreements, no-shop covenants or termination fees contained in merger agreement"
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
