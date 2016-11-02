版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Avigilon promotes James Henderson to chief sales and marketing officer

Nov 2 Avigilon Corp

* Avigilon promotes james henderson to chief sales and marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

