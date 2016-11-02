版本:
BRIEF-White Mountains reports third quarter results

Nov 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd

* Qtrly total revenues $365.0 million versus $296.1 million

* White mountains reports third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

