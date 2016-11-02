版本:
BRIEF-InterOil Antelope-7 drilling underway

Nov 2 Interoil Corp

* Interoil Corp - been advised by Total E&P PNG Ltd that it has begun drilling Antelope-7 appraisal well in Papua New Guinea

* Interoil Corp says it holds a 36.5% interest in the well and Total E&P has a 40.1% interest

* Interoil antelope-7 drilling underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

