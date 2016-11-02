版本:
BRIEF-Veracyte prices public offering of 5 mln shares of common stock

Nov 2 Veracyte Inc

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share

