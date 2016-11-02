版本:
BRIEF-Scorpio Gold Peter Hawley stepped down CEO

Nov 2 Scorpio Gold Corp

* Peter J Hawley has stepped down from position of ceo of company effective November 1

* Brian lock, will act as interim CEO until such time as a permanent CEO has been found

* Hawley will remain a director and chairman of company

* Scorpio gold announces change in management

