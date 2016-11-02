BRIEF-Alaska Air reports October 2016 operational results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska air group inc - Oct load factor increased 1.9 points to 84.2 percent
* Alaska air group inc says Oct. 2016 revenue passenger miles 2,905 million, up 5.5%
* Alaska air group inc says Oct. 2016 available seat miles 3,451 million, up 3.2%
* Alaska Air Group - on combined basis, air group reported 5.5 percent increase in traffic on a 3.2 percent increase in capacity in oct 2016 versus october 2015
* Alaska air group reports october 2016 operational results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.