BRIEF-Crown Castle prices public offering of common stock

Nov 2 Crown Castle International Corp

* Priced its public offering of 11.35 million shares of its common stock

* Crown castle - net proceeds from offering to be used for funding of acquisitions, including recently announced acquisition of fpl fibernet holdings

* Crown castle international corp - gross proceeds from offering are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion

* Crown castle announces pricing of public offering of common stock