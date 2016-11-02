版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Crown Castle prices public offering of common stock

Nov 2 Crown Castle International Corp

* Priced its public offering of 11.35 million shares of its common stock

* Crown castle - net proceeds from offering to be used for funding of acquisitions, including recently announced acquisition of fpl fibernet holdings

* Crown castle international corp - gross proceeds from offering are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion

* Crown castle announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐