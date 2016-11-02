版本:
BRIEF-Baxter initiates clinical trial for citrate anticoagulant

Nov 2 Baxter International Inc :

* Baxter International - trial is expected to run through 2017 and will include an estimated 160 ICU patients in United States and Canada

* Baxter initiates clinical trial for citrate anticoagulant for use during continuous renal replacement therapy Source text - bit.ly/2fE5wIK Further company coverage:

