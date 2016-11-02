BRIEF-Tutor Perini Qtrly EPS $0.57

Nov 2 Tutor Perini Corp :

* Backlog as of September 30, 2016 was $6.7 billion compared to $7.5 billion as of December 31, 2015

* Says company is narrowing its guidance for 2016, with revenue now expected in range of $5.1 billion to $5.2 billion

* Sees fy 2016 diluted eps to be between $1.90 and $2.00

* Q3 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $1.3 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: