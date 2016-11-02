BRIEF-Tegna Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.65 from continuing operations

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Tegna Inc :
* Tegna Inc says total qtrly operating revenue $860.3 million versus. $757.5 million last year
* Says continues to be on track to complete spin-off of cars.com in first half of 2017
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $869.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tegna says special items in Q3 of 2016 unfavorably impacted gaap results by $0.11 per share
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.