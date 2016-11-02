版本:
BRIEF-Edgewater Q3 EPS $0.00

Nov 2 Edgewater Technology Inc :

* Sees full year service revenue in range of $110.0 million to $111.0 million

* Edgewater reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $30.8 million versus $31.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

