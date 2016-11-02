BRIEF-American Superconductor reports Q2 loss per share $0.53

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 American Superconductor Corp
* AMSC reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook
* Q2 loss per share $0.53
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $23 million to $25 million
* Q2 revenue $18.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.60
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.57
* "Anticipate higher wind revenues and that our grid revenues remain strong in Q3"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-2.29, revenue view $78.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $21.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.