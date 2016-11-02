版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Fleetmatics Group expands into Germany with acquisition of Trackeasy

Nov 2 Fleetmatics Group Plc

* Fleetmatics expands into Germany with acquisition of Trackeasy

* Announced acquisition of Trackeasy OY; terms of transaction have not been disclosed

* Fleetmatics Group Plc says terms of transaction, which closed on November 1, 2016, have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

