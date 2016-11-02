BRIEF-Magellan Midstream reports Q3 earnings per share $0.85

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
* Magellan Midstream reports third-quarter financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases annual distributable cash flow guidance to $925 million for 2016
* Including actual results so far this year, net income per limited partner unit estimated to be $3.50 for 2016
* Qtrly total revenue $586.7 million versus $551.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $558.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $2.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.