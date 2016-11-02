版本:
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream reports Q3 earnings per share $0.85

Nov 2 Magellan Midstream Partners LP

* Magellan Midstream reports third-quarter financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases annual distributable cash flow guidance to $925 million for 2016

* Including actual results so far this year, net income per limited partner unit estimated to be $3.50 for 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $586.7 million versus $551.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $558.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $2.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

