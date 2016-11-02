BRIEF-Sempra Energy reports Q3 earnings per share $2.46

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Sempra Energy
* Sempra Energy reports increased third-quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $2.46
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $4.60 to $5.00
* Reaffirms FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share view $5.00 to $5.40
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 excluding items
* Sempra Energy qtrly total revenue $2,535 million versus $2,481 million last year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.79, revenue view $10.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.