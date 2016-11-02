版本:
BRIEF-Sempra Energy reports Q3 earnings per share $2.46

Nov 2 Sempra Energy

* Sempra Energy reports increased third-quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $2.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $4.60 to $5.00

* Reaffirms FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share view $5.00 to $5.40

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 excluding items

* Sempra Energy qtrly total revenue $2,535 million versus $2,481 million last year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.79, revenue view $10.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

