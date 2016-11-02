版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Sharkreach signs LOI to acquire a social advertising agency for $6 mln

Nov 2 Sharkreach Inc

* Sharkreach, continuing its aggressive acquisition plan, signs LOI to acquire a social advertising agency for $6 mln, with 2016 revenues in excess of $3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

