BRIEF-Industrial Alliance reports Q3 earnings per share c$1.40

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc
* Industrial Alliance reports outstanding third quarter results - business growth and earnings reflect strong execution on 2016 plan
* Q3 earnings per share c$1.40
* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per common share: target range of $4.20 to $4.60
* Assets under management, administration of $126.2 billion as on Sept 30,2016 versus $121.9 billion as on June 30,2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.