BRIEF-Mitra reports US$68 million new funding through a combination of a non-brokered private placement and a convertible debt facility

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Mitra Energy Inc :
* Decided it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of 132 million common shares at a price per share of C$0.40
* Also entered into a US$28 million convertible debt facility with tyrus capital event S.À R.L.
* Under terms of facility, mitra will have ability to drawdown tranches of US$5 million
* Mitra announces US$68 million new funding through a combination of a non-brokered private placement and a convertible debt facility
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.