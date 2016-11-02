版本:
BRIEF-Saturn Minerals Inc to change name to Saturn Oil + Gas Inc

Nov 2 Saturn Minerals Inc

* Saturn Minerals Inc. To change name to Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. And announce new additions to executive team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

