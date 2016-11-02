版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences announces $5 million private placement

Nov 2 Applied DNA Sciences Inc

* Agreed to sell 2.3 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 2.3 million shares of its common stock

* Warrants will have same terms as existing publicly traded warrants with exercise price of $3.50 per share

* Applied DNA Sciences announces $5 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐