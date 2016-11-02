版本:
BRIEF-Teledyne to acquire additional industrial gas monitoring instruments

Nov 2 Teledyne Technologies Inc

* Teledyne to acquire additional industrial gas monitoring instruments

* Teledyne technologies inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Closing of transaction, which is subject to customary conditions, is anticipated to occur later this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

