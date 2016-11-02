版本:
BRIEF-CPI Card Group appoints Jay Arbabha as Chief Technology Officer

Nov 2 CPI Card Group Inc :

* CPI Card Group appoints Jay Arbabha as Chief Technology Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

