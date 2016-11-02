版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-New American Funding signs multi-year contract to implement loansphere loss mitigation technology

Nov 2 Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* New american funding signs multi-year contract to implement Black Knight's loansphere loss mitigation technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

