BRIEF-ARI Network Services buys Auction123

Nov 2 ARI Network Services Inc

* ARI Network Services Inc announces acquisition of Auction123 Inc

* ARI Network Services Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* ARI Network Services - expect acquisition to generate incremental revenue of more than $3 million for rest of fiscal 2017, be accretive to adjusted EBITDA

* Says auction123 will maintain its headquarters in Weston, Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

