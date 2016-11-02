版本:
BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Q3 revenue $274,000

Nov 2 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - "continue to target an nda submission for EGP-437 combination product in uveitis in late 2017"

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 revenue $274,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

