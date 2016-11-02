版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Boralex to acquire 25 pct of 230MW Niagara region wind farm

Nov 2 Boralex Inc :

* Boralex to acquire 25 percent of the 230MW Niagara region wind farm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐