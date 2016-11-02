BRIEF-Falco upsizes previously announced bought deal financing to $32.5 million

Nov 2 Falco Resources Ltd :

* Has amended terms of previously announced bought deal public offering to increase size of offering to $32.5 million

* Net proceeds of Upsized Offering will be used by company to advance dewatering program related to development of Horne 5 Deposit

* Is arranging concurrent private placement of units with "strategic investors" for additional gross proceeds up to $25 million

* Falco announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing to $32.5 million and concurrent $25 million private placement