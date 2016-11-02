版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 23:51 BJT

BRIEF-Colombian Mines corporation amends agreement to acquire Rocky Mountain Mining

Nov 2 Colombian Mines Corp

* Colombian Mines Corporation amends agreement to acquire Rocky Mountain Mining

* Colombian Mines - amended purchase agreement for 1.7 mln share purchase warrants to be issued to RMM shareholders with exercise price of $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐