BRIEF-NVR Inc announces $300 mln share buyback

Nov 2 NVR Inc :

* NVR Inc. announces share repurchase

* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of $300 million of its outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

