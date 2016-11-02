版本:
BRIEF-Vitol Energy (Bermuda) Ltd buys shares of Greenfields Petroleum Corp

Nov 2 Greenfields Petroleum Corp :

* Vitol Energy (Bermuda) Ltd acquires shares of Greenfields Petroleum Corporation

* Acquired ownership of and control over 75.4 million common shares of Greenfields Petroleum Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

