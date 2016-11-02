版本:
BRIEF-Zumiez Inc reports October sales $55.9 million

Nov 2 Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez Inc Reports october 2016 sales results

* October sales $55.9 million

* October same store sales rose 10.2 percent

* Raises q3 2016 earnings per share view to about $0.35 to $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

