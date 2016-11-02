BRIEF-Savaria posts Q3 earnings per share $0.09

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Savaria Corp
* Savaria announces results for its third quarter of 2016 and raises guidance again
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$31.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue C$32.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$31.1 million
* Savaria Corp- adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016, increasing revenue to approximately $119 million
* Savaria Corp- adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016, increasing adjusted EBITDA to a range of $19 million-$20 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view c$0.34, revenue view C$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.