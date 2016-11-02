版本:
BRIEF-Quicklogic announces Q3 gaap loss per share $0.07

Nov 2 Quicklogic Corp

* Quicklogic announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue fell 33 percent to $2.81 million

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

