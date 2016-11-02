BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share $1.21 including items

Nov 3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and highlights recent period activity

* Alnylam pharmaceuticals inc says initiation of expanded access program with patisiran for patients with hereditary attr amyloidosis with polyneuropathy

* Alnylam pharmaceuticals inc says discontinued revusiran development, focusing on patisiran and esc-galnac conjugate programs

* Q3 loss per share $1.21 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.14, revenue view $9.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $13.7 million versus $6.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $9.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S