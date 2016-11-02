版本:
BRIEF-Aduro Biotech Q3 loss per share $0.54

Nov 2 Aduro Biotech Inc

* Aduro Biotech reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

