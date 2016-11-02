BRIEF-Orasure reports Q3 earnings per share $0.11

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 3 Orasure Technologies Inc
* Orasure technologies inc says expects consolidated net revenues to range from $34.50 to $35.25 million for q4
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $35.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orasure announces 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $32.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $31.5 million
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.