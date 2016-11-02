BRIEF-PRA health sciences Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49

Nov 2 PRA Health Sciences Inc

* Says raised guidance for 2016 service revenue to $1.568 to $1.573 billion

* Pra health sciences inc sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.30 to $1.33

* Pra health sciences inc sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.45 to $2.48

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.47, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pra health sciences, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: